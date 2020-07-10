PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore





The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 55, son of late Amarot Ali of

Modhupur village of the upazila.

Locals said some unidentified miscreants shot him dead and left his body when he reached the open area next to Hajirhat area beside the Diganga Kuchalia Higher Secondary School around 4pm.

Pranab Kumar Biswas, UP member of Kuchlia area, said after hearing shooting, local people came forward to the area and found Rafiqul's body while his motorbike fell aside.

Quoting locals, he said that Rafiqul was returning from Sundali Bazar to Manirampur after dropping passengers by his motorbike.

Shikdar Matiar Rahman, Inspector (Investigation), Manirampur Police Station, said police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital.

"It was not clear who shot Rafiqul to death and why," he said adding that there were several cases against Rafiqul.

According to local and police sources, Rafiqul was the regional commander of the banned extremist party but he left the party recently intending to lead a normal life.

He also started earning a living by riding a motorbike, the sources added.

A case was filed with Monirampur Police station in this regard. -UNB















The regional commander of Purbo-Bangla Communist Party (PBCP) was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in broad daylight at Hajirhat area in Monirampur Upazila of Jashore on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 55, son of late Amarot Ali ofModhupur village of the upazila.Locals said some unidentified miscreants shot him dead and left his body when he reached the open area next to Hajirhat area beside the Diganga Kuchalia Higher Secondary School around 4pm.Pranab Kumar Biswas, UP member of Kuchlia area, said after hearing shooting, local people came forward to the area and found Rafiqul's body while his motorbike fell aside.Quoting locals, he said that Rafiqul was returning from Sundali Bazar to Manirampur after dropping passengers by his motorbike.Shikdar Matiar Rahman, Inspector (Investigation), Manirampur Police Station, said police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital."It was not clear who shot Rafiqul to death and why," he said adding that there were several cases against Rafiqul.According to local and police sources, Rafiqul was the regional commander of the banned extremist party but he left the party recently intending to lead a normal life.He also started earning a living by riding a motorbike, the sources added.A case was filed with Monirampur Police station in this regard. -UNB