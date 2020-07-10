Trade deficit stands at $16b





The deficit during the July-May period of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) was over $1 billion higher than the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2018-19.

The central bank data says Bangladesh's overall export during the July-May period in the last fiscal fell by $6.7 billion to $30.18 billion from $36.87 billion in the FY19 of which readymade garment's exports alone fell by $6 billion during the time.

Import also dropped significantly by 10.8 percent or $5.6 billion in the July-May period in the last fiscal. The import stood at $46.24 billion which was $51.85 billion in the FY19.

Md Shahidul Islam, a former BGMEA vice president, told the Daily Observer that due to coronavirus pandemic the export had been shrinking since March this year.

He said the major markets in the US and European Union countries had been hit hard and it

may get worse with the pandemic persisting.

The former BGMEA leader said despite normalcy in several countries, the market is yet to get its peak.









He said, "We are facing double setback both at home and abroad. We are under pressure and find it difficult to run factories. Moreover, buyers are not paying their dues and they are offering lower prices for fresh export orders."

AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former caretaker government advisor, said in parallel with declining export the amount of import is also falling.

He said it is a challenging situation at this moment and Bangladesh should focus on other promising sectors along with readymade garments.

