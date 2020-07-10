Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:13 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Front Page

Israeli scientists use waste in battle against virus

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

TEL AVIV, July 9: Israeli scientists have come up with a "simple" and low-cost method to turn waste into ethanol for use as sanitisers in the battle against the novel coronavirus.
Professor Hadas Mamane of Tel Aviv University (TAU) and her team have been working
    for the past five years on recycling waste and transforming it into alcohol.
Now, in response to the global demand for hand sanitisers, they have focused on the production in Israel of ethanol to replace the need to import alcogels.
"Here we have paper residue from a factory, some straw from a zoo and grass collected from Tel Aviv municipality," Mamame said in her laboratory.
She inserted small amounts of each into a reactor and added ozone gas.
Ethanol has long been produced from vegetable sources such as sugar cane or corn, but in a complex and costly procedure.
"Our breakthrough in TAU managed to use low dose ozone to make this process in a much smaller and cheaper scale," the professor said.
"Now we can create ethanol in a way that is easier, cheaper, smaller and good for the environment."
She said the method devised in a joint study with Professor Yoram Gerchman of Haifa University uses small quantities of ozone on different waste products.
"We manage to show that we can produce ethanol in a simple and green way, respectful of the environment, that doesn't generate toxins," said Mamane.
She said it takes four or five days to produce alcohol from waste that undergoes the process of ozonisation and the removal of enzymes and conservatives.
Israel alone produces over 620,000 tonnes of vegetable waste each year, according to Mamane, predicting a two-year timeframe for commercialisation of the method.
The country earned praise in March and April for its fast action against the novel coronavirus pandemic, including the imposition of early travel restrictions.
But its reopening strategy has faced criticism as cases have shot up.
The Jewish state has recorded more than 33,000 novel coronavirus infections, including 346 deaths.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO launches pandemic response probe
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
Trade deficit stands at $16b
Israeli scientists use waste in battle against virus
Lawyers to be  trained on virtual court functions
DCs asked to set up shelters in 23 flood-hit districts
Owner of Moyur-2 arrested
Shahed still at large


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft