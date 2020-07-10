Lawyers to be  trained on virtual court functions





The law ministry has arranged the training programme from July 12 to August 24 through video conference in association with German Development Organis-ation.

Local and foreign experts will conduct the training programme, sources in the Law Ministry said.

Law Minister Anisul Huq will inaugurate the function on July 12, after which lawyers, including public prosecutors from Brahmanbaria and Narsingdi, will receive the training.

Lawyers from other districts will gradually be given training on the same issue, a law ministry press release said on Thursday.

The subordinate courts virtually started functions on May 11 under the Information Technology Usage Ordinance by the Court, 2020 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The parliament on July 8 passed a bill to convert the ordinance into a permanent law.















