DCs asked to set up shelters in 23 flood-hit districts





"It's a difficult time. After Cyclone Amphan and flooding from Jun 26 to July 7, we will have to fight another phase of flooding that started to get worse from July 7 in 12 districts," State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman said on Thursday.

At least 20 to 24 districts will be inundated by floodwaters from Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Padma and Meghna rivers that keep swelling amid a forecast of lingering floods by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

The residents of Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj, Tangail, Jamalpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Faridpur, Madaripur, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Chandpur, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Natore and Naogaon will be affected by the floods, Rahman said.

Following the forecast, the minister planned to organise a meeting with

the local authorities, emphasising evacuating people to emergency shelters adhering to health safety protocols amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The people have already been told to maintain social distancing rules and wear face masks at the centres.

The government has provided 200 tonnes of rice, 2,000 packets of dry food, Tk 200,000 for baby food, Tk 200,000 for livestock food and Tk 300,000-500,000 in cash as emergency aid. District officials have been told to distribute aid among the affected people.









The government provided 10,900 tonnes of rice and Tk 17 million on July 6 to help the people affected by natural disasters. Flood-affected people in 12 districts received government aid, including 24,000 packets of dry food, Tk 240,000 for baby food and Tk 240,000 for livestock in June. -bdnews24.com





