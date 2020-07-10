Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:13 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Front Page

DCs asked to set up shelters in 23 flood-hit districts

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The government has asked deputy commissioners to set up emergency shelters in 23 districts following a forecast of more floods in mid-July due to the rise of river-water levels.
"It's a difficult time. After Cyclone Amphan and flooding from Jun 26 to July 7, we will have to fight another phase of flooding that started to get worse from July 7 in 12 districts," State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman said on Thursday.
At least 20 to 24 districts will be inundated by floodwaters from Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Padma and Meghna rivers that keep swelling amid a forecast of lingering floods by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.
The residents of Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj, Tangail, Jamalpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Faridpur, Madaripur, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Chandpur, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Natore and Naogaon will be affected by the floods, Rahman said.
Following the forecast, the minister planned to organise a meeting with
    the local authorities, emphasising evacuating people to emergency shelters adhering to health safety protocols amid the coronavirus outbreak.
 The people have already been told to maintain social distancing rules and wear face masks at the centres.
The government has provided 200 tonnes of rice, 2,000 packets of dry food, Tk 200,000 for baby food, Tk 200,000 for livestock food and Tk 300,000-500,000 in cash as emergency aid. District officials have been told to distribute aid among the affected people.




The government provided 10,900 tonnes of rice and Tk 17 million on July 6 to help the people affected by natural disasters. Flood-affected people in 12 districts received government aid, including 24,000 packets of dry food, Tk 240,000 for baby food and Tk 240,000 for livestock in June.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO launches pandemic response probe
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
Trade deficit stands at $16b
Israeli scientists use waste in battle against virus
Lawyers to be  trained on virtual court functions
DCs asked to set up shelters in 23 flood-hit districts
Owner of Moyur-2 arrested
Shahed still at large


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft