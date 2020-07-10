Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:13 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Front Page

Shahed still at large

Bank account frozen, barred from leaving country, close associate Tariqul arrested

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Mamunur Rashid

Shahed still at large

Shahed still at large

Law enforcers are yet to arrest Md Shahed, Chairman of the Regent Hospital, the main accused of issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates. Shahed and the Managing Director of the hospital went into hiding after a drive to arrest them began on Wednesday, intelligence agency said.
Bangladesh Bank on Thursday froze the bank accounts of Md Shahed, also accused of charging exorbitant fees for Covid-19 test and treatment.
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) under the central bank gave the order in writing to all the scheduled banks on Thursday.
Apart from Shahed the BFIU also said that accounts of the people and organisations associated with him would be subjected to the same measures.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday arrested a close associate of the Chairman of Regent Hospital over issuance of fake coronavirus certificates from the hospital.
Sujoy Sarker, Deputy Director (media) of RAB Headquarters, said Tariqul Islam alias Tareque Shibli was arrested in a drive conducted in Nakhalpara area of the capital around 11:00am.
Important information was gleaned from him
    during preliminary questioning, added Sujoy.
RAB conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital on Monday and arrested eight people on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports in addition to charging the admitted Covid-19 patients exorbitant fees.
In a further development, the head office of Regent Group along with both the  hospitals was sealed off and 16 people, including the Chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.
The members of RAB have found evidence validating the allegations against the Regent Hospital authorities. Some staff admitted their crimes.
Md Shahed can no longer leave the country as the government has imposed a travel ban on him in connection with issuing fake coronavirus test results at Regent Hospital.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) issued a letter to immigration police in this regard.  A senior official at the police headquarters confirmed the news.
There are as many as 32 cases lodged against Shahed with police stations all across the country, added the law enforcement sources.
He was arrested once in 2011 for fraudulent activities but managed to get bail using his money and political ties.
After his release from jail, he started to make good relations with different categories of ruling party men. Shahed, who has been seen on multiple TV channels as a talk show participant had made huge amount of money under the banner of the Regent Group.
As a new strategy, Shahed started to introduce himself in various government offices, especially to the Ministry of Health, as a retired military officer, or as someone who is associated with the Prime Minister's Office.  He also claimed to be a member of the ruling party's sub-committee on international affairs.
Shahed, managed to participate in TV talk shows and bashed the opposition in favour of the ruling party, was actually involved with BNP's politics.  The sources also informed that he even owns a newspaper named "Natun Kagoj."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO launches pandemic response probe
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
Trade deficit stands at $16b
Israeli scientists use waste in battle against virus
Lawyers to be  trained on virtual court functions
DCs asked to set up shelters in 23 flood-hit districts
Owner of Moyur-2 arrested
Shahed still at large


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft