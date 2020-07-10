

Shahed still at large

Bangladesh Bank on Thursday froze the bank accounts of Md Shahed, also accused of charging exorbitant fees for Covid-19 test and treatment.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) under the central bank gave the order in writing to all the scheduled banks on Thursday.

Apart from Shahed the BFIU also said that accounts of the people and organisations associated with him would be subjected to the same measures.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday arrested a close associate of the Chairman of Regent Hospital over issuance of fake coronavirus certificates from the hospital.

Sujoy Sarker, Deputy Director (media) of RAB Headquarters, said Tariqul Islam alias Tareque Shibli was arrested in a drive conducted in Nakhalpara area of the capital around 11:00am.

Important information was gleaned from him

during preliminary questioning, added Sujoy.

RAB conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital on Monday and arrested eight people on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports in addition to charging the admitted Covid-19 patients exorbitant fees.

In a further development, the head office of Regent Group along with both the hospitals was sealed off and 16 people, including the Chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.

The members of RAB have found evidence validating the allegations against the Regent Hospital authorities. Some staff admitted their crimes.

Md Shahed can no longer leave the country as the government has imposed a travel ban on him in connection with issuing fake coronavirus test results at Regent Hospital.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) issued a letter to immigration police in this regard. A senior official at the police headquarters confirmed the news.

There are as many as 32 cases lodged against Shahed with police stations all across the country, added the law enforcement sources.

He was arrested once in 2011 for fraudulent activities but managed to get bail using his money and political ties.

After his release from jail, he started to make good relations with different categories of ruling party men. Shahed, who has been seen on multiple TV channels as a talk show participant had made huge amount of money under the banner of the Regent Group.

As a new strategy, Shahed started to introduce himself in various government offices, especially to the Ministry of Health, as a retired military officer, or as someone who is associated with the Prime Minister's Office. He also claimed to be a member of the ruling party's sub-committee on international affairs.

Shahed, managed to participate in TV talk shows and bashed the opposition in favour of the ruling party, was actually involved with BNP's politics. The sources also informed that he even owns a newspaper named "Natun Kagoj."

















