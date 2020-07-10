Italy restricts flights from BD till Oct 5





At the same time, Italian airports will not allow any foreigners travelling Italy from Bangladesh, according to their decision. The country's health ministry has given the message to the Qatar Airways which normally operates flights to Italy from Bangladesh.

A high official of the

Qatar Airways told reporters that the Italian government has imposed restriction on flight operation from Bangladesh till October 5 this year. It will not accept any passenger from Bangladesh even if a foreigner travels from Dhaka.

The airline authority will take its further steps following the instruction of Italian government, he added.

On Wednesday, Italy sent back 167 Bangladeshi passengers out of total 182 from the country's airport while finding 21 Covid position persons who were travelling with negative certificates.

The incident has created concern among the Italian authorities and they have taken the decision.















The Italian government decided to restrict flights from Bangladesh till October 5 this year due to spread of Covid-19 in the country and finding 21 Bangladeshis Covid-19 positive despite possessing negative test results from Bangladesh.At the same time, Italian airports will not allow any foreigners travelling Italy from Bangladesh, according to their decision. The country's health ministry has given the message to the Qatar Airways which normally operates flights to Italy from Bangladesh.A high official of theQatar Airways told reporters that the Italian government has imposed restriction on flight operation from Bangladesh till October 5 this year. It will not accept any passenger from Bangladesh even if a foreigner travels from Dhaka.The airline authority will take its further steps following the instruction of Italian government, he added.On Wednesday, Italy sent back 167 Bangladeshi passengers out of total 182 from the country's airport while finding 21 Covid position persons who were travelling with negative certificates.The incident has created concern among the Italian authorities and they have taken the decision.