Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:12 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Front Page

Italy restricts flights from BD till Oct 5

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The Italian government decided to restrict flights from Bangladesh till October 5 this year due to  spread of Covid-19 in the country and finding 21 Bangladeshis Covid-19 positive despite possessing negative test results from Bangladesh.
At the same time, Italian airports will not allow any foreigners travelling Italy from Bangladesh, according to their decision. The country's health ministry has given the message to the Qatar Airways which normally operates flights to Italy from Bangladesh.
A high official of the
    Qatar Airways told reporters that the Italian government has imposed restriction on flight operation from Bangladesh till October 5 this year. It will not accept any passenger from Bangladesh even if a foreigner travels from Dhaka.
The airline authority will take its further steps following the instruction of Italian government, he added.
On Wednesday, Italy sent back 167 Bangladeshi passengers out of total 182 from the country's airport while finding 21 Covid position persons who were travelling with negative certificates.
The incident has created concern among the Italian authorities and they have taken the decision.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO launches pandemic response probe
PBCP leader shot dead in Jashore
Trade deficit stands at $16b
Israeli scientists use waste in battle against virus
Lawyers to be  trained on virtual court functions
DCs asked to set up shelters in 23 flood-hit districts
Owner of Moyur-2 arrested
Shahed still at large


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft