C-19 cases cross 175,000 mark, 41 more die





Besides, total confirmed infections surged to 175, 494 as 3,360 new cases were detected after testing 15,632 samples in the period.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

The health authorities also counted 3,706 recovery during the period, taking the total number of recovered patients to 84,544.

Of the deceased, 29 were men and 12 women. Of them 12 were from Dhaka, 14 from Chattogram, six from Khulna, three from Rangpur and two each from Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rajshahi,"

Thirty-eight of them have died in different hospitals and three at their respective homes.

According to the

analysis of Covid-19 victims' age groups as of Thursday, the highest number of patients - 44.19 per cent - died till date were aged 60 and above. The age groups of 51-60 and 41-50 come next with respectively 29.04 per cent and 14.61 per cent. Rest of the age groups stand under eight per cent, such as- 31-40 with 7.10 per cent, 21-30 with 3.26 per cent, 11-20 with 1.16 per cent and under ten with 0.63 per cent (13).

The gender-wise analysis of victims stated that some 1,770 people who have died from Covid-19 are male and 468 are female, which are 79.09 per cent and 20.91 per cent respectively.

District-wise, out of 2,151 fatalities till date, 50.40 percent are hailed from Dhaka division, 26.14 percent from Chattogram, 5.01 percent from both Rajshahi and Khulna, 4.33 percent from Sylhet, 3.62 percent from Barishal, 3.08 percent from Rangpur and 2.41 percent from Mymensingh.

"Some 15,862 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 15,632 were tested in 75 labs across the country. So far 904,784 samples have been tested," she added.

Besides, 3,706 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 84,544.

Around 48.17 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.28 percent has died.

The latest day's infection rate was 22.49 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.40 percent.

Currently, 63,106 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,282 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 323,475 people have completed their quarantine course.

The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country.

Nasima Sultana said, "The authorities placed 879 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 into isolation, bringing the total to 17,067 after 16,955 left."

The confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world crossed 12,012, 125 while the death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 548,896 as of Thursday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

As per JHU data, Brazil has grabbed the second position after the US with 1,713,160 cases and 67,964 deaths while India taken the third position again with 742,417 cases. India has so far reported 20,642 deaths.

Meanwhile, Russia counted the fourth highest cases -- 699,749 -- till date.

Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 132,277 patients and about 3,053,328 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.















