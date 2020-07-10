Video
Home Front Page

Fazle Kabir to be reappointed BB governor

JS extends age limit to 67 yrs  

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir is going to be reappointed to his post as parliament extended the age limit to 67 years from that of 65 years for the post.
The tenure of Fazle Kabir expired as the governor of
    the central bank on July 3. There has been no precedence of extending the service age limit beyond 65 as stipulated by Bangladesh Bank Act
But parliament on Thursday passed an amendment to the existing law paving the way for his return to the post. Despite protest from the opposition bench in parliament the amendment bill was unanimously passed by the voice vote.
The President will give approval to the amendment now. Insiders said he might join his post by next Monday.
Earlier Planning Minister MA Mannan placed the bill titled 'Bangladesh Bank (amendment) Act-2020' on behalf of the Finance Minister on Wednesday and was immediately sent to Parliamentary Standing Committee concerned for further examination.
Now the age limit for Bangladesh Bank Governor is 67 years under the new law instead of 65 years. According to the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972, no person can remain in the governor's post after the age of 65 years.
On June 8, the cabinet approved in principle the draft of the amendment extending the age limit for the governor of the central bank by two years. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting.
According to the Clause 5 of Article 10 of the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972, the tenure of the central bank governor is four years and the governor can be reappointed.  
But any person aged over 65 years cannot serve as the governor, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters after the meeting.
There is no maximum age limit for the governor or the deputy governors of the central bank in the neighboring countries - India and Sri Lanka, Anwarul said.
Mustafa Kamal advancing the proposal to extend the governor's age limit said the move was taken for implementation of the government stimulus packages by reappointing Fazle Kabir's tenure as the BB Governor, because he was intricately involved in formulating the refinancing packages.
On March 20, 2016, the government appointed Fazle Kabir as the BB governor for four years after Atiur Rahman stepped down from the post following the historic $101 million reserve heist of the bank.
The major portion of the money is yet to be recovered.
Before joining the central bank as the governor, he was chairman of Sonali Bank, after serving as the finance secretary of the government and railway secretary.


