Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:12 AM
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Kuwait says MP Shahid  not its citizen

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Diplomatic Correspondent

Kuwait government on Thursday said that Bangladeshi lawmaker (independent) Md Shahidul Islam Papul who has been detained in Kuwait on charges of human trafficking for selling visas, money laundering and bribing officials is not a Kuwaiti Citizen.
"The Ministry of Interior stated in its tweet that the Bangladeshi Member of Parliament who has been detained in Kuwait on charges of human trafficking for selling visas, money laundering and bribing officials is not a Kuwaiti Citizen," Kuwaiti Daily Arab Times reports on Thursday.
    Ministry of Information (MoI) tweeted in response to what is being circulated on social media saying it is untrue and we will be open to answer any quarries, it reads.
It said that the question was rise on Bangladesh Parliament by Harunur Rashid, the opposition member of BNP where the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had replied the Laxmipur-2 constituency will be announced vacant, if Md Shahid Islam Papul allies Kazi Papul is found to have citizenship of Kuwait.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said that the investigation into the dual citizenship of independent lawmaker Md Shahidul Islam Papul is underway and hinted that his parliamentary membership may be revoked if he is found guilty in the probe.
"We're talking to the Kuwaiti government whether he (Papul) is a Kuwaiti citizen … we'll look into the matter. Investigation is also underway here (parliament), and as per the law that seat may be scrapped if he is found guilty (in the probe)," she said.
The Leader of the House said, "He (Papul) is an independent lawmaker … we didn't give nomination to him. We had given that seat to Jatiya Party. But the Jatiya Party candidate (Noman) didn't contest the election."
She said Papul won the seat as an independent candidate and he also made his wife an MP (from women reserved seat) somehow.
Kuwait's General Administration of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior said it was circulated in some social media that the Bangladeshi accused obtained Kuwaiti citizenship, knowing that he resides in the country according to the Aliens Residence Law.
"What was circulated about obtaining Kuwaiti citizenship [by Shahid Islam Papul] is incorrect," it said.
The administration called on all media and social media to be accurate in running news, confirming that its doors are open around the clock to respond to any inquiries related to security affairs.
Shahid Islam, lawmaker from Laxmipur-2 constituency, is managing director and chief executive officer of Marafie Kuwaitia Group. He was arrested by Kuwaiti CID on June 6 on charges of human trafficking, money laundering and bribing.




During quizzing by Kuwait's Public Prosecution, he confessed to bribing Kuwaiti officials millions of dollars for getting job contracts for foreign workers, mostly Bangladeshis.
Workers alleged they had to pay Tk 7-9 lakh each for jobs in Kuwait but were paid lower than that was contracted for and even left jobless. Some Kuwaiti officials have also been detained in connection with the case.


