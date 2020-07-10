Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:12 AM
Home News

Commodore M Neamul Hasan joins as CPA member

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Commodore M Neamul Hasan joins as CPA member

Commodore M Neamul Hasan joins as CPA member

CHATTOGRAM, JULY 09: Commodore Mohammad Niyamul Hasan, (L), BN joined as a member (Engineering) of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) on 8th July 2020.
He took over the charge from the outgoing Member (Engineering) Capt M Mohidul Hasan (E), PSC, BN. He joined Bangladesh (BN) Navy on 01 January 1988 and commissioned on 01 July 1990in Electrical Branch.
After obtaining his Competency Certificate, he was appointed onboard various smaller crafts and frigates as Electrical Officer.
He was a project member of the Castle Class Offshore Patrol Vessel regeneration project and worked in A & P Tyne Shipyard in the UK.
He is an alumnus of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and did his graduation on Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) and masters on Communication Engineering CE) from the same university. He did a specialization in System Engineering Management Course (Weapon Engineering) in Royal Navy at HMS Collingwood, UK. Before Joining in CPA, he was Principal, BN College Dhaka.


