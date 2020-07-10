Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:12 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home News

Memorial meeting for late MBL Vice-Chairman Selim

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Observer Desk

Memorial meeting for late MBL Vice-Chairman Selim

Memorial meeting for late MBL Vice-Chairman Selim

Mercantile Bank Limited organized a virtual program on Thursday for remembrance of its recently passed Sponsor Director and Vice-Chairman Mohd. Selim.
Chairman of the bank Morshed Alam, MP presided over the function as chief guest.
He expressed deep condolence and grief for the demise and he discoursed on Selim's honorific work full life.
Other directors and sponsors of the bank also recalled the memory with their fellow late Mohd. Selim and prayed for his departed soul.
Mohd. Selim passed away on 26thJune during treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.  Maolana Mohammad Abdur Razzaque conducted a Dua Munajat.
Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Vice Chairman, Md. Anwarul Haque, Chairman, Executive Committee; Dr. Md. Rahmat Ullah, Chairman, Audit Committee; A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Foundation, Mercantile Bank Securities Limited Chairman Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury and the directors Md. Abdul Hannan, M. Amanullah, Al-Haj Mosharref Hossain, M.A. Khan Belal, Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan and family members of the departed attended the program through online platform.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2nd Virtual Conference on "Impacts, Consequences and Responses to COVID-19 in Bangladesh
Commodore M Neamul Hasan joins as CPA member
Memorial meeting for late MBL Vice-Chairman Selim
A mobile court of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) seized fake cosmetics products
Re-excavation of four canals on in Rajshahi
Training session through a video conferencing
What is bubonic plague?
Rains lift Dhaka’s air quality


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft