

Memorial meeting for late MBL Vice-Chairman Selim

Chairman of the bank Morshed Alam, MP presided over the function as chief guest.

He expressed deep condolence and grief for the demise and he discoursed on Selim's honorific work full life.

Other directors and sponsors of the bank also recalled the memory with their fellow late Mohd. Selim and prayed for his departed soul.

Mohd. Selim passed away on 26thJune during treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. Maolana Mohammad Abdur Razzaque conducted a Dua Munajat.

Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Vice Chairman, Md. Anwarul Haque, Chairman, Executive Committee; Dr. Md. Rahmat Ullah, Chairman, Audit Committee; A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Foundation, Mercantile Bank Securities Limited Chairman Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury and the directors Md. Abdul Hannan, M. Amanullah, Al-Haj Mosharref Hossain, M.A. Khan Belal, Dr. Md. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan and family members of the departed attended the program through online platform.















