UN forecasts even warmer temperatures over next 5 years

GENEVA, July 9: The Earth's average temperature is likely to remain at least 1 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels in the coming five years, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Thursday, warning temperatures may even rise above the 1.5C safe limit for climate change.

The United Nations weather agency, in a new climate outlook, said there was a 70 percent chance that the 1.5C threshold would be breached in one or more months during the next five years.

It also said there was a 20 percent chance that one of the next five years would be at least 1.5C warmer than pre-industrial levels. That chance is "increasing with time", the WMO said, underscoring the "enormous challenge" the world faces in meeting climate targets set in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Under the accord, world leaders agreed to keep the average increase in global temperature to no more than 2C and ideally to 1.5C above pre-industrial norms by 2050. Scientists now say the lower limit is vital to avert more extreme weather, rising sea levels and the loss of plant and animal species.

The last five-year period has been the warmest five years on record, said the Geneva-based United Nations agency, which counts 193 member states. Temperatures over the next five years, 2020 to 2024, are very likely to be within the range of 0.91 C to 1.59 C above pre-industrial levels. -AFP