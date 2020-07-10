Dhaka’s air quality improves significantly





The air in Dhaka was categorised as 'moderate' in the morning as the capital city had an AQI score of 83 at 10:36am.









When the AQI remains in between 51 and 100, the air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

United Arab Emirates' Dubai, Kuwait's Kuwait City and South Korea's Incheon occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 160, 138 and 119 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

