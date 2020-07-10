Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020
City News

Bogura Janata bank officer dies of C-19

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020

BOGURA, July 9: A senior officer of Janata Bank Soptopoti Branch died of Coronavirus at a hospital in Bogura on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Anisul Haque alias Nantu, 58, a resident of Charlokman in the district town.
Abdur Rahim Rubel, a spokesperson of TMSS Medical College Hospital, said the bank officer breathed his last around 6:00pm.
Anisul had tested positive for coronavirus on June 25 and he was then taken to the TMSS Medical College Hospital, said Shakil, younger brother of the bank officer.
On July 1, he was shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka as his condition deteriorated, he said.
On July 7, Anisul again got admitted to the TMSS Medical College in Bogura. Earlier, another officer of Janata Bank Corporate Branch in Bogura died of coronavirus on June 26.    -UNB


