Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:11 AM
Home City News

JU begins online classes Sunday

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
JU Correspondent

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have decided to start online classes from Sunday next and asked all the departments and institutes to take initiatives in this regard.
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting chaired by the university's Vice Chancellor Professor Farzana Islam on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by chairmans of departments, deans of the faculties and directors of different Institutes of the university.
A technical committee was also formed headed by Professor Dr. Ajit Kumar Majumder, Dean, Faculty of Mathematics and Physics to supervise online classes.
The meeting also decided not to include attendance marks for online classes and not to take online tests.
Besides, students who are unable to attend online classes due to internet problems, teachers will made online class videos available to them by e-mail or otherwise.
Earlier on 25 June , the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to take online classes at public universities in the country through a meeting with the university's vice-chancellors.


