DNCC, DSCC likely to announce  Tk 14,300cr budget for FY 21





Of the total budget, the DNCC may announce a budget of around Tk 8,200 crore including allocation of Tk 4,200 crore for the newly included 16 wards while the DSCC may announce a budget of around Tk 6,100 crore for the current fiscal year.

According to the officials of the city corporations, emphasis would be given to ensure cleanliness, drainage system and healthcare services in the 400-year-old city in this year's budget.

DSCC officials said it would focus on building clean city, controlling mosquitoes, recovering dead canals to prevent water logging, and building healthcare facilities in every ward of the DSSC in its budget of Tk 6,100 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Preferring anonymity, an official told the Daily Observer that newly elected Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has been planning to restore the normal flow of the Buriganga by recovering the canals around Kamrangir Char area. It wants to ensure normal flow of the River Buriganga by removing the illegal structures builton the banks of the river to eliminate water logging in the densely populated areas of Dhaka.

Sources said that Mayor Taposh has focused on a sustainable health care system. That's why DSCC has decided to make a hard drive against dust in this area. Clean Dhaka will at a time will help control mosquitoes and protect city dwellers from other diseases. The officials also mentioned that DSCC has planned to set up community clinics in every ward to ensure primary healthcare to the low-income people.

On Thursday Mayor Taposh has given final approval to the DSCC budget, sources said.

The DNCC's budget includes new taxes on slaughterhouse leases, applications for construction and reconstruction of buildings, import of goods for consumption, export of goods from cities, occupations or scholarships, marriage and divorce, on animal trading, rates for public service, tax on taxes levied by the government, engagement in educational training centres, fees on fairs, agricultural exhibitions, art exhibitions, sports competitions and public gatherings, on markets fees (lease), registration fees for tutorial schools, coaching centres, registration fees for private hospitals, paramedical institutes, clinics, diagnostic centres, cash tax on hotel stays in the corporation area.









Belal Hossain Mia Chief Accounts Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) said, "We are working on our budget, still nothing has been fixed." He said the DNCC will allocate a large portion of the budget to ensure the services of the city corporation in the newly included 18 wards.

An official of DNCC said Tk 4,200 crore has been allocated for the development of newly included 18 in the DNCC. In all, this year's budget could be between Tk 7,000 crore to Tk 8,000 crore, the official said.

In 2019-2020 fiscal DNCC passed a Tk 3,057.24 crore budget putting priority to the mosquito control and garbage management activities. Where Tk 49.30 crore were allocated for mosquito control and 86 crore for garbage management.

Giving priority to mosquito control activities, former DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon announced a Tk 3,631.40 crore budget for DSCC for 2019-2020 fiscal. Giving emphasis on health services to the city dwellers and development of the newly included areas of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), the two city corporations are likely to announce budget of around Tk 14,300 crore for the fiscal year of 2020-21.Of the total budget, the DNCC may announce a budget of around Tk 8,200 crore including allocation of Tk 4,200 crore for the newly included 16 wards while the DSCC may announce a budget of around Tk 6,100 crore for the current fiscal year.According to the officials of the city corporations, emphasis would be given to ensure cleanliness, drainage system and healthcare services in the 400-year-old city in this year's budget.DSCC officials said it would focus on building clean city, controlling mosquitoes, recovering dead canals to prevent water logging, and building healthcare facilities in every ward of the DSSC in its budget of Tk 6,100 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal year.Preferring anonymity, an official told the Daily Observer that newly elected Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has been planning to restore the normal flow of the Buriganga by recovering the canals around Kamrangir Char area. It wants to ensure normal flow of the River Buriganga by removing the illegal structures builton the banks of the river to eliminate water logging in the densely populated areas of Dhaka.Sources said that Mayor Taposh has focused on a sustainable health care system. That's why DSCC has decided to make a hard drive against dust in this area. Clean Dhaka will at a time will help control mosquitoes and protect city dwellers from other diseases. The officials also mentioned that DSCC has planned to set up community clinics in every ward to ensure primary healthcare to the low-income people.On Thursday Mayor Taposh has given final approval to the DSCC budget, sources said.The DNCC's budget includes new taxes on slaughterhouse leases, applications for construction and reconstruction of buildings, import of goods for consumption, export of goods from cities, occupations or scholarships, marriage and divorce, on animal trading, rates for public service, tax on taxes levied by the government, engagement in educational training centres, fees on fairs, agricultural exhibitions, art exhibitions, sports competitions and public gatherings, on markets fees (lease), registration fees for tutorial schools, coaching centres, registration fees for private hospitals, paramedical institutes, clinics, diagnostic centres, cash tax on hotel stays in the corporation area.Belal Hossain Mia Chief Accounts Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) said, "We are working on our budget, still nothing has been fixed." He said the DNCC will allocate a large portion of the budget to ensure the services of the city corporation in the newly included 18 wards.An official of DNCC said Tk 4,200 crore has been allocated for the development of newly included 18 in the DNCC. In all, this year's budget could be between Tk 7,000 crore to Tk 8,000 crore, the official said.In 2019-2020 fiscal DNCC passed a Tk 3,057.24 crore budget putting priority to the mosquito control and garbage management activities. Where Tk 49.30 crore were allocated for mosquito control and 86 crore for garbage management.Giving priority to mosquito control activities, former DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon announced a Tk 3,631.40 crore budget for DSCC for 2019-2020 fiscal.