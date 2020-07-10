10 PCJSS men among 20 sued over Bandarban gun attack





Uba Mong Marma, secretary of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS-MN Larma faction) filed the case with Bandarban Sadar Police Station today, our local correspondent reports quoting Md Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station.

"The 10 named accused are PCJSS men," the OC said and denied disclosing further details including their identities for the sake of fair investigation into the case.

Soon after the attack yesterday, Uba Mong, who was also on the spot and narrowly escaped death during the gun attack, blamed the PCJSS men for the attack.

Six members, including Bandarban district unit president and two central leaders of the PCJSS-MN Larma faction, were shot dead by a group of assailants near their party office at Bagmara.

The Bandarban district unit of the faction was formed through holding a press conference in Chattogram on March 13 this year.















