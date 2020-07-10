Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:11 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Back Page

Shortest ever JS session prorogued

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The 8th (second budget) session of 11th parliament was prorogued on Thursday after only nine sittings maintaining social distancing and hygiene rules in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.
It is the shortest budget session in Bangladesh history as only two days were allotted for holding discussions on the budget for 2020-21 fiscal. The discussions on supplementary budget 2019-20 were held just for a day.
The National Budget was placed on June 11 and it was passed by the House on June 30. Lawmakers attended the session maintaining social distancing and the session was held in the presence of about 80 to 90 MPs.
Eighteen MPs took part in the budget discussions and they deliberated on the budget for five hours and 18 minutes.
Five bills were passed in this session.
Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation order of the President at around 1:33pm.
Before reading out the prorogation order, the Speaker thanked all the MPs of the treasury and opposition benches for reaching a consensus in the House in upholding parliamentary democratic practices.
The Speaker thanked all the MPs, officials, journalists, law enforcers and fire service and civil defence personnel for their services for smooth holding of the parliament session.
As per the plan to maintain social distancing rule, fewer MPs attended the session compared to the normal time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNCC, DSCC likely to announce  Tk 14,300cr budget for FY 21
BCL leader sent to jail on rape charge
Govt rebuffs reports over automatic promotion of students
10 PCJSS men among 20 sued over Bandarban gun attack
Shortest ever JS session prorogued
Govt blacklists 14 medical contractors over facemask, PPE scam
Three ‘Rohingya drug traders’ killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’
No purchase of new transports in govt offices: Finance Ministry


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft