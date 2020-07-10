Shortest ever JS session prorogued





It is the shortest budget session in Bangladesh history as only two days were allotted for holding discussions on the budget for 2020-21 fiscal. The discussions on supplementary budget 2019-20 were held just for a day.

The National Budget was placed on June 11 and it was passed by the House on June 30. Lawmakers attended the session maintaining social distancing and the session was held in the presence of about 80 to 90 MPs.

Eighteen MPs took part in the budget discussions and they deliberated on the budget for five hours and 18 minutes.

Five bills were passed in this session.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation order of the President at around 1:33pm.

Before reading out the prorogation order, the Speaker thanked all the MPs of the treasury and opposition benches for reaching a consensus in the House in upholding parliamentary democratic practices.

The Speaker thanked all the MPs, officials, journalists, law enforcers and fire service and civil defence personnel for their services for smooth holding of the parliament session.

As per the plan to maintain social distancing rule, fewer MPs attended the session compared to the normal time.















