Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:10 AM
Three ‘Rohingya drug traders’ killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

COX's BAZAR, July 9: Three suspected Rohingya drug traders were killed in a reported gunfight with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Tulatoli in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district early Thursday.
 The deceased were identified as Nur Alam, 45, son of Julur Mulluk, a resident of Konapara Rohingya camp in Bandarban district,  Hamid, 25, a resident of Balukhali Rohingya camp, and Najir Hossain, 25, son of Syed Hossain of Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.
 Tipped off, a team of BGB-34 conducted a drive near Goda Bridge around 3:45 am and challenged a group of people numbering 10-12, said Ali Haider Azad Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB-34. Sensing the presence of the border guards, the criminals opened fire on them, forcing them to retaliate.
 After a brief gunfight, the BGB members arrested three criminals with bullet wounds and took them to a local hospital where the doctors declared them dead.
 Two BGB men were also injured during the gunfight, the BGB official said.  Three lakh Yaba pills, two pipeguns and five cartridges were recovered from the spot.


