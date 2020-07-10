|
No purchase of new transports in govt offices: Finance Ministry
Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 62
The Finance Ministry halted purchase of new transports for government offices until December 31 aiming to reduce government expenses amid coronavirus outbreak.
The Ministry issued an order in this regard on Thursday.
The order said that no news transports will be purchased under the management and development expenses for all government, half-government institutions until December 31.
The order should be implemented immediately, it added.