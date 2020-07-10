Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:10 AM
Home Editorial

Redtapism causes Corona testing kit supply delay

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020

The spread of Coronavirus seems to be irreversible in Bangladesh. The death toll from the pandemic and the Corona positive patients are soaring fast in the country. The number and capacity of Corona testing labs are yet insufficient, causing suffering to people whether they have contracted the deadly virus or not. Moreover, Corona testing kit shortage in different testing facilities has exacerbated the situation.

The point is simple - in order to contain the spreading, uninterrupted supply of the kits is vital.

According to media reports, more than five lakh Covid-19 testing kits are stored in different companies' storehouses for months. On the contrary, some Corona testing facilities are facing acute shortage of kits, causing daily tests to remain in limited numbers. Unfortunately, this bottleneck has been occurred because of government organizations' lack of coordination, lack of vigilance, rampant mismanagement and irregularities.

A number of COVID -19 testing kit suppliers have complained that the Central Medical Store Depot (CMSD) is delaying the process of approval and delivery of the kits. They also added that the CMSD on a few occasions made whimsical decisions without giving any details. As per the procedures, to receive a work order for testing kits from CMSD, a supplier has to provide samples of the kits to a government-recognized medical institution. Then the institution takes usually one working day to test the sample to obtain the result--whether the kit meets the criteria the CMSD required.





However, in April the CMSD issued work orders to nine companies for around 11 lakh testing kits. Unfortunately, there are many firms that are facing trouble over supplying kits. These firms sent the samples either to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) or Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) to evaluate them. Later, the reposts were sent to the CMSD after evaluating the kits. But there were no response from the CMSD. Again, there is allegation that CMSD had ordered for kits and later suspended the order. As a result, lakhs of testing kits are lying idle in different warehouses. It is worth mentioning that the government officials responsible either evaded the issue or could not give satisfactory answer while asked.

Amid the surge of the deadly virus, it is a crying need to ramp up the testing facilities to evaluate the exact number of patient and to quell the spread of the lethal virus effectively. While more than 1.7 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country, any irregularity, inefficiency or sluggishness is not expected in tackling the situation. The government must take immediate actions to ensure the testing kits reach hospitals and testing centres without delay. Finally, the unnecessary bureaucratic red tapes must be removed the quickest to fast track unimpeded supply of testing kits to all testing labs scattered throughout the country.  



