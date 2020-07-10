Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:10 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure food and medicine for flood-affected people

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Dear Sir

The northern region of Bangladesh has floated with severe flood recently. They are facing a severe humanitarian crisis. They lost their shelter, food, and other necessary things. As a result, they are leading poor life amid this pandemic. They lack food as their crops are heavily damaged by the flood and passing the days without having food. They also lack proper healthcare facilities and this condition making them more vulnerable to different types of disease.  Amid this pandemic, they are suffering from a double burden of disaster.





At this time it is our responsibility to extend our hand as much as possible to alleviate their sufferings by providing foods and medicine. A small help during this tough situation can be a big help. The concerned authority should also take necessary steps to mitigate the damage. Stand beside the flood-affected from your point and allow them to live!
Md Billal Hossen
Department of Applied Nutrition and Food Technology, Islamic University, Bangladesh



« PreviousNext »

