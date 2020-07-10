C-19: Four die in four districts





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: An older woman died of coronavirus in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Purnima Rani, 80, wife of Birendra Nath Sarker of Boro Bhita Village in the upazila. She was the mother of Fulbari Hospital Health Assistant Biswanath Sarker.

Fulbari Hospital Statistician Sirajul Islam said Purnima Rani tested positive for the virus on June 30. She died at her home at around 1:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the death news.

JAMALPUR: A madrasa teacher in Sarishabari Upazila of the district died of coronavirus on Wednesday night. Deceased Mahi Uddin, 55, was an associate teacher at Konabari Dakhil Madrasa.

He tested positive for the virus on July 1. After that Mahi had been undergoing treatment at isolation ward of Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital where he died at around 11pm.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Gazi Rafuqul Haq confirmed the matter.

The deceased's two sons Kawser Uddin and Kafi Uddin are now receiving COVID-19 treatment at isolation ward of the hospital.

PIROJPUR: An elderly man died with coronavirus symptoms at his home in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Alhaj Noor Mohammad Khan, 65, of Sabujnagar Village of the upazila. He left his wife, a son, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: An older woman died with coronavirus symptoms in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Halima Begum, 65, wife of Abdus Sattar of Power House Colony area in Parbatipur Municipality.

Local sources said Halima Begum was admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital with fever on June 27.

She died there at early hours on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Parbatipur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Abdullahel Mafi said sample of the deceased was collected and sent for coronavirus test.















Two persons died of coronavirus and two others with the virus symptoms in four districts- Kurigram, Jamalpur, Pirojpur and Dinajpur, in two days.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: An older woman died of coronavirus in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Purnima Rani, 80, wife of Birendra Nath Sarker of Boro Bhita Village in the upazila. She was the mother of Fulbari Hospital Health Assistant Biswanath Sarker.Fulbari Hospital Statistician Sirajul Islam said Purnima Rani tested positive for the virus on June 30. She died at her home at around 1:30pm while undergoing treatment.Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the death news.JAMALPUR: A madrasa teacher in Sarishabari Upazila of the district died of coronavirus on Wednesday night. Deceased Mahi Uddin, 55, was an associate teacher at Konabari Dakhil Madrasa.He tested positive for the virus on July 1. After that Mahi had been undergoing treatment at isolation ward of Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital where he died at around 11pm.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Gazi Rafuqul Haq confirmed the matter.The deceased's two sons Kawser Uddin and Kafi Uddin are now receiving COVID-19 treatment at isolation ward of the hospital.PIROJPUR: An elderly man died with coronavirus symptoms at his home in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The deceased was identified as Alhaj Noor Mohammad Khan, 65, of Sabujnagar Village of the upazila. He left his wife, a son, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: An older woman died with coronavirus symptoms in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Halima Begum, 65, wife of Abdus Sattar of Power House Colony area in Parbatipur Municipality.Local sources said Halima Begum was admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital with fever on June 27.She died there at early hours on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.Parbatipur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Abdullahel Mafi said sample of the deceased was collected and sent for coronavirus test.