200 more contract corona in seven districts





BOGURA: Some 55 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,051 here. District Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information in an online briefing on Wednesday morning.

Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin said the results of 188 samples came in the morning where 55 found positive. Of them, 33 were tested in PCR lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and 22 at TMSS Medical College Hospital.

A total of 8,736 samples were collected for coronavirus test in the district where 3,051 found positive.

So far, 63 people died of the virus in the district, the deputy CS added.

BHOLA: Some 12 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 357 here.

District CS Office confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

During this period, 16 more people recovered from the virus infection.

A total of 3,882 samples were sent to Dhaka and Barishal for the virus test where 3,685 reports came in hand in the morning and 197 yet to come.

Nine more persons were sent to home quarantine in the last 24 hours.

Till now, 5,064 people were put in home quarantine where 4,808 people finished their 14-day home quarantine, 256 are now in still home-quarantined and 15 are in isolation.

So far, 157 corona patients have recovered from the virus while four died of coronavirus and at least 31 died with the virus symptoms in the district.

CHUADANGA: Eleven more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 269 here.

Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Wednesday morning. The test results of the samples sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital have come in hand in the morning where eleven people found positive for the virus, said Dr ASM Maruf.

Of the newly infected people, four are in Sadar, two in Damurhuda and the rest five in Alamdanga upazilas.

Some 19 corona patients are undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

A total of 151 corona patients have already been recovered from the virus infection while three died in the district, the CS added.

THAKURGAON: Ten more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, raising the number of the virus cases to 237 here. District CS Md Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Samples of 38 people were collected in the last 24 hours and sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

The reports which came on Wednesday found 10 people positive for the virus.

So, far 170 people have been recovered from coronavirus while two died of the virus and three died with its symptoms in the district.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Five more persons have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 446.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon. Samples of 19 people were collected in last 24 hours. Of them, five persons tested positive for the virus, said Dr Polash.

However, 336 people have been recovered from the virus while 16 died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.

RAJSHAHI: Some 104 more people including four doctors and four policemen tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, taking the total cases to 1,278 here. Of the newly infected, 93 people are in the city corporation area.

Samples of 376 people were tested in two labs on Monday where 104 found positive for the virus, said RMCH Deputy Director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Dr Saiful Ferdous and Lab In-Charge Professor Sabera Gulnahar.

BARGUNA: Three more persons including a journalist and a policeman have been infected with novel coronavirus in Taltali Upazila of the district last 24 hours. District CS Dr Humayun Khan Shahin confirmed the information on Tuesday night.

The newly contracted persons are Barta24.com Barguna Correspondent, Manabzamin's Taltali Correspondent and Upazila Journalists' Forum President Md Khairul Islam Akash, Deputy Assistant Police Inspector of Taltali Police Station Atiq Hasan and Shahin Patwari.

A total of 19 people have, so far, been tested positive for coronavirus in the upazila. Of them, six recovered from the virus infection.

















