

15 villages in two Laxmipur upazilas flooded

The full moon tide has also marooned around 30,000 people of these villages; internal roads have been submerged by tidal water current; fishes of ponds and enclosures have been floated away; hundred acres of standing Aush paddy fields and Aman seedbeds have gone under water.

According to locals, impacted by the full moon, the water level of the Meghna River started swelling abnormally on Sunday. On Tuesday morning, the water increased by 3-4 foot submerging areas along the banks of the Meghna.

In the two upazilas, the low-lying areas of 15 villages including Char Samchhuddi, Motirhaat, Nasirganj, Kadirpanditerhaat, Char Jagabandhu, Ludhua Folcon and DS Folcon under Kamalnagar Upazila and Pachim Baluchar, Bangla Bazaar, Sebagram, Char Algi, Char Ramiz, Borkheri, Char Gazi and Char Gazaria under Ramgoti Upazila were inundated.

The locals reported the tidal water entered these areas through the broken stretches of erosion-protective guide-dam; the shattered parts of the guide-dam were not repaired timely.

A farmer Abdus Sahid of Char Folcon area of Kamalnagar Upazila said his eight-decimal Aman seedbeds and 56-decimal standing Aush fileds have gone under water. A fish farmer of Char Gazaria area of Ramgoti Upazila Millad Hossain said fishes worth about Taka one lakh got floated away from his enclosure.

Chairman of Char Kalkini Union of Kamalnagar Upazila Master Chhayef Ullah said the abnormal tidal water has inundated the low-lying villages including Motirhaat in his union; internal muddy roads have been submerged by current.

Chairman of Charabdulah Union of Ramgoti Upazila Kamal Uddin said Char Gazaria area of his union, surrounded by the Meghna River, has gone under water inundating Janata Bazaar and marooning around 10,000 people. In addition, the standing Aush fields have gone under water.

In the same upazila, Chairman of Alexandar Union Lecturer Anwar Hossain said in the absence of guide-dam, tidal water entered his union and inundated low areas; tidal current hit a culvert of a road in Sonali Village causing communication disrupted.

Ramgoti Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjoy Kumar Sarkar said the possibility of the Aush paddy to be affected is unlikely; yet if the stranded water is not pumped out and the water-logging lingers, the Aman seedbeds are apprehended to be affected.

Kamalnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Mobarok Hossain and Ramgoti Upazila UNO Md. Abdul Momin said they have received information about inundation of the low-lying areas. They said they are maintaining contact with respective union chairman in this regard.















KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, July 9: The full moon tide has inundated 15 villages including four bazaars in Kamalnagar and Ramgoti upazilas of the district.The full moon tide has also marooned around 30,000 people of these villages; internal roads have been submerged by tidal water current; fishes of ponds and enclosures have been floated away; hundred acres of standing Aush paddy fields and Aman seedbeds have gone under water.According to locals, impacted by the full moon, the water level of the Meghna River started swelling abnormally on Sunday. On Tuesday morning, the water increased by 3-4 foot submerging areas along the banks of the Meghna.In the two upazilas, the low-lying areas of 15 villages including Char Samchhuddi, Motirhaat, Nasirganj, Kadirpanditerhaat, Char Jagabandhu, Ludhua Folcon and DS Folcon under Kamalnagar Upazila and Pachim Baluchar, Bangla Bazaar, Sebagram, Char Algi, Char Ramiz, Borkheri, Char Gazi and Char Gazaria under Ramgoti Upazila were inundated.The locals reported the tidal water entered these areas through the broken stretches of erosion-protective guide-dam; the shattered parts of the guide-dam were not repaired timely.A farmer Abdus Sahid of Char Folcon area of Kamalnagar Upazila said his eight-decimal Aman seedbeds and 56-decimal standing Aush fileds have gone under water. A fish farmer of Char Gazaria area of Ramgoti Upazila Millad Hossain said fishes worth about Taka one lakh got floated away from his enclosure.Chairman of Char Kalkini Union of Kamalnagar Upazila Master Chhayef Ullah said the abnormal tidal water has inundated the low-lying villages including Motirhaat in his union; internal muddy roads have been submerged by current.Chairman of Charabdulah Union of Ramgoti Upazila Kamal Uddin said Char Gazaria area of his union, surrounded by the Meghna River, has gone under water inundating Janata Bazaar and marooning around 10,000 people. In addition, the standing Aush fields have gone under water.In the same upazila, Chairman of Alexandar Union Lecturer Anwar Hossain said in the absence of guide-dam, tidal water entered his union and inundated low areas; tidal current hit a culvert of a road in Sonali Village causing communication disrupted.Ramgoti Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjoy Kumar Sarkar said the possibility of the Aush paddy to be affected is unlikely; yet if the stranded water is not pumped out and the water-logging lingers, the Aman seedbeds are apprehended to be affected.Kamalnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Mobarok Hossain and Ramgoti Upazila UNO Md. Abdul Momin said they have received information about inundation of the low-lying areas. They said they are maintaining contact with respective union chairman in this regard.