Three minors drown in three dists





SATKHIRA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Sajim, 2, was the son of Khalid, a resident of Chanduria Village in the upazila. Locals said the boy came to visit his maternal grandfather's home in Chandanpur Village few days ago.

On Wednesday, he was playing at their courtyard. At one stage, he slipped into the pond while his relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, they found the floating body in the pond and recovered it.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalaroa Police Station (PS) Sheikh Munir-ul-Ghias confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A minor boy drowned in flood water in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Ismail, 2, son of Rubel Islam, a resident of Raniganj Namaj Pora area under Rajagaon Union in the upazila.

Rajagaon Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Musharul Islam Sarker said the water level of the embankment in the area has increased due to heavy rainfall for consecutive several days.

Ismail slipped in the water while playing on its bank in the afternoon.

After searching, the family members found his floating body there and recovered it, the UP chairman added.

NETRAKONA: A minor boy drowned in a pond adjacent to his house in Kendua Upazila of the district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ratin, 8, son of Gias Uddin of Goradoba Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ratin drowned in the pond while playing on its bank in the morning. Later, the body was found floating in the pond waters in the afternoon. Kendua PS OC Mohammad Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.



















