Nine killed in road mishaps in seven districts





BODA, PANCHAGARH: A man was killed when a truck hit a motorcycle in Boda Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Motiar Rahman, 55, was a resident of Kherbari Village under Chandanbari Union in the upazila.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boda Police Station (PS) Abu Haidar Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Motiar in Bypass Road area in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: An older man was killed in a road accident in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shamsul, 75, son of late Mohsin Ali, a resident of Saraigachhi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a Naogaon-bound covered van hit Shamsul in Saraigachhi Intersection area while he was crossing the road at noon, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to Porsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

KISHOREGANJ: A teenager boy was killed in a road accident in Sagra area on the Kishoreganj-Bhairab Regional Road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as SM Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, 18, son of Atikur Rahman of Gaital Pakkarmatha Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Ifti in Sagra area in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.

Kishoreganj Model PS OC Abu Bakkar Siddique confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested the truck driver in this connection.

KURIGRAM: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and four other persons were injured in a road accident in Trimohoni area on the Rangpur-Kurigram Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, 40, a resident of Taluk Kaloya area of Kathalbari Union in the upazila.

Kurigram Sadar PS OC Mahfuzar Rahman said a covered van hit an auto-rickshaw in Trimohoni area at around 11:30am, leaving its driver dead on the spot and four passengers injured.

The injured were admitted to Kurigram General Hospital and Rangpur Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A farmer was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nilganj Union on the Dhaka-Kuakata Highway in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mannan Sikder, 50, son of late Shah Alam of Naobhanga Village.

Local sources said a motorcycle riding by Mizan, 22, hit Mannan in front of Pakhimara Prafulla Bhoumik High School at noon, leaving both the persons injured.

Later, they were rushed to Kalapara Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mannan dead.

Kalapara PS OC Khandaker Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

CUMILLA: An elderly couple and their grandson were killed when a private car plunged into a roadside ditch in Daudkandi Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sirajul Islam, 80, his wife Jahanara Begunm, 70, and grandson Abu Bakr Siddique, 12. They hailed from Faridganj of Chandpur.

Daudkandi PS OC Rafiqul Islam said the Chandpur-bound car from Dhaka fell into a ditch in Kazirkona area at around 5:30am, leaving three dead on the spot.

The bodies were recovered from inside the car while the car was also rescued, the OC added.

BRAHMANBARIA: A trader was killed and seven others were injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Rabiullah, a resident of Nabinagar Upazila. He was a garment trader.

Khatihata Highway PS OC KM Moniruzzaman said a Sylhet-bound bus hit a pick-up van in Bargharia area under Budhanti Union of the upazila at noon, leaving eight people injured.

Later, the injured were rushed to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where Rabiullah died while undergoing treatment, the OC added.

















