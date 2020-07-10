Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:09 AM
Home Countryside

Woman crushed under train at Sreemangal

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR, July 9: A mentally-challenged woman was crushed under a train in Sreemangal Upazila of the district district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Bilkis Begum, 40, a mentally-challenged woman and resident in the outer signal area of Sreemangal Railway Station.
Officer-in-Charge of Sreemangal Railway Police Station Alamgir Hossain said a train of 'Udyan Express' hit the woman while walking across the rail line in the morning, leaving her dead on the spot.


