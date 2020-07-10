Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Atrai

NAOGAON, July 9: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Atrai Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Bristy Kumari, 15, was a ninth grader of Shahagola High School. She was the daughter of Bipul Chandra, a resident of Shahagola Pirpara Village in the upazila.

Family members found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her room at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.










