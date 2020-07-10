

Char dwellers suffer as Padma erodes road at Bagha

As a result, the locals are facing communication hazards.

They demanded immediate construction of a dam to protect their houses and lands.

Under the special arrangement by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) constructed the road ranging from Azizul Chairman Bari at Chalkrajapur Union to Bablu Sikder Bari in Kalidaskhali area of the upazila spending about Tk 42 lakh in 2014-15 fiscal year.

The people of the char were happy to get the road. But within four to five years, the Padma eroded one quarter of the road. So, the local people are suffering from communication problems.

About 20,000 people live in 15 chars of Chalkrajapur Union who are passing their lives in different problems. They demanded construction of a five kilometre road linking Shimultola to end their sufferings to some extent.

Already, six chars are underway to be connected with 811 km electricity lines through 53 points for 2,486 subscribers. Presently, the construction of pillars is going on.

Though the project to build a dam was approved by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the works are yet to be started.

Locals said only riverbank protection will not work but the dam should be constructed to protect the chars from Padma erosion.

If the dam is not built within two to three years, the 15 Padma chars will vanish, locals also said.

In the last few years, Padma eroded schools, mosques, thousands of acres of mango groves, and arable lands.

Acting Head Teacher of Charkalidaskhali Primary School Parvin Sultana said the erosion is only 30 metres away. If the dam is not built immediately the school will go into the river.

She also said local administration has already visited the spot.

Chalkrajapur Union Chairman Azizul Azam said now their main demand is to build a 5km metalled road and a dam.

In this connection, Upazila Engineer Ratan Kumar Fouzdar said there is no plan to build dam in the Padma. But building riverbank protection dam has been passed by ECNEC. The work is likely to start in the current fiscal year.









He also said the soil test for building a 600-metre bridge in the south of Alhaz Md Abdul Hakim Molla Master Bari at Khairhat has been completed. After the bridge is built, the construction of the metalled road will start.





