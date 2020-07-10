FB blocks Trump ally accounts

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9: Facebook said Wednesday it took down accounts of Roger Stone, a longtime ally of US president Donald Trump, after an investigation uncovered links to a network involved in deceptive activity dating back to the 2016 US election.

Stone's personal accounts at Facebook and Instagram were among those removed in a crackdown on "inauthentic coordinated behavior" in various parts of the world, the social networking giant said.

Facebook separately targeted fake accounts tied to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and networks in Canada, Ecuador and Ukraine which disguised their true origins. The Stone network was uncovered with the help of information unearthed by the Robert Mueller investigation, according to Facebook head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.

Stone, who has been convicted on charges of lying and witness tampering in a federal investigation, was linked to more than 50 Facebook and Instagram accounts, and dozens of pages involved in the actions before and after the 2016 election. -AFP