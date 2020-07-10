Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:08 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Foreign News

FB blocks Trump ally accounts

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9: Facebook said Wednesday it took down accounts of Roger Stone, a longtime ally of US president Donald Trump, after an investigation uncovered links to a network involved in deceptive activity dating back to the 2016 US election.
Stone's personal accounts at Facebook and Instagram were among those removed in a crackdown on "inauthentic coordinated behavior" in various parts of the world, the social networking giant said.
Facebook separately targeted fake accounts tied to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and networks in Canada, Ecuador and Ukraine which disguised their true origins. The Stone network was uncovered with the help of information unearthed by the Robert Mueller investigation, according to Facebook head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.
Stone, who has been convicted on charges of lying and witness tampering in a federal investigation, was linked to more than 50 Facebook and Instagram accounts, and dozens of pages involved in the actions before and after the 2016 election.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FB blocks Trump ally accounts
BJP leader killed in Kashmir
Indo-China meeting soon
Back clean energy, UN chief urges
Native Americans, Polynesians shared DNA 800 years ago
Global cases hit 12m Five million under Australia lockdown
Foreign students fear future over Trump visa threat
US SC to rule on Trump tax returns


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft