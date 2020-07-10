BJP leader killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, July 9: Unidentified gunmen have fatally shot a pro-India politician along with his father and brother in Kashmir, police said, in a first significant attack against India's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members in the disputed region.

Gunmen fired at Sheikh Wasim Bari, a leader with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party in northwestern Bandipora town on Wednesday night, police said in a statement. The statement said "during indiscriminate firing," Bari, his brother and father were injured but later died in hospital. Bari's brother and father also were BJP members. -REUTERS







