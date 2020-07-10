Indo-China meeting soon





The Chinese foreign ministry added that Beijing will have a new round of dialogue with New Delhi under the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) as part of continuing dialogue.

"Following the consensus reached at the commander-level talks, China, India border troops have taken effective measures to disengage at the frontline in the Galwan Valley and other areas," foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said at the regular ministry briefing on Thursday. -HT

















