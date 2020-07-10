Video
Indo-China meeting soon

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

BEIJING, July 9: The situation along the western sector of the disputed Sino-India border was "improving", China said on Thursday, days after the embattled border troops of the two countries began to disengage in the area after the worst crisis along the line of actual control (LAC) in decades.
The Chinese foreign ministry added that Beijing will have a new round of dialogue with New Delhi under the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) as part of continuing dialogue.
"Following the consensus reached at the commander-level talks, China, India border troops have taken effective measures to disengage at the frontline in the Galwan Valley and other areas," foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said at the regular ministry briefing on Thursday.    -HT


