Native Americans, Polynesians shared DNA 800 years ago





Whether peoples from what is today Colombia or Ecuador drifted thousands of kilometres to tiny islands in the middle of the Pacific, or whether seafaring Polynesians sailed upwind to South America and then back again is still unknown. But what is certain, according to a study in Nature, is that the hook up took place hundreds of years before Europeans set foot in either region, and left individuals scattered across French Polynesia with signature traces of the New World in their DNA.

"These findings change our understanding of one of the most unknown chapters in the history of our species' great continental expansions," senior author Andreas Moreno-Estrada, principal investigator at Mexico's National Laboratory of Genomics for biodiversity, told AFP.

Archeologists and historians have tussled for decades over whether Oceana islanders and native Americans crossed paths during the Middle Ages, and how, if they did, that contact might have unfolded.

In 1947, Norwegian explorer and writer Thor Heyerdahl went so far as to build a primitive raft -- which he called Kon-Tiki, after an Inca god -- and sailed from Peru nearly 7,000 kilometres for 101 days before crashing into Tuamotus in French Polynesia. -AFP















