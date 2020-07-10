Video
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:08 AM
Guardiola praises 'incredible' Silva as ManC rout Newcastle

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (R) high fives Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva (L) after Sterling scored their fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on July 8, 2020. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, JULY 9: Pep Guardiola praised David Silva as the "incredible" Manchester City playmaker turned on the style one more time in Wednesday's 5-0 rout of Newcastle.
Silva scored a superb free-kick and set up goals for Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling at the Etihad Stadium.
The 34-year-old is leaving City at the end of the season after a decade's outstanding service.
Although all games are currently being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, Guardiola wants Silva to return for a farewell game to allow City fans to give him a proper send-off.
"It is not the game today, which was incredible, but what he has done over 10 years," Guardiola said.
"When the people come back to the Etihad Stadium we will do a farewell game for one of the legends of this club.
"He is maybe the best in the small spaces. Moving between the lines I have never seen anyone like him.
"He has come back from lockdown in incredible form and rhythm. If he decides to play on he can play anywhere. There is no doubt about this."
With City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero a long-term absentee after knee surgery, Guardiola needs Jesus to start firing on all cylinders.
He finally stepped up to the plate with the first-half strike.




It was Jesus's 19th goal of the season, but just his second in his last 12 Premier League matches, banishing a nine-game barren run in all competitions.
Riyad Mahrez increased City's lead and Federico Fernandez's own goal was followed by Silva's free-kick and a late Sterling strike.
Guardiola's side have only pride to play for in the remainder of the Premier League season after Liverpool took the title.
But second-placed City, who won the League Cup in March, still have silverware in their sights as they await the result of their appeal against a two-season ban from European competition.    -AFP



