Arsenal boss Arteta bemused by VAR role in Nketiah's red card





Nketiah was sent off seconds after coming on when his late lunge on James Justin was deemed worthy of a sending-off by referee Chris Kavanagh after he came to the side of the pitch to review the incident.

"In the last year I have never seen a referee check any images," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"I do not understand the rules. But I can do nothing now."

In January this year, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body that manages elite referees, said referees should start using pitchside monitors for red card decisions where it is felt they should have the final say.

Following that advice Southampton's Moussa Djenepo was red-carded by Graham Scott after he used the monitors to review a foul in the 1-0 defeat by Newcastle on March 7. -AFP















