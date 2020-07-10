Australia must tour Engand for 'health' of cricket: Langer





Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Langer said Australia had to play its part in getting cricket moving again, even if it meant enduring quarantine, biosecurity restrictions and time away from family.

"My personal view is we have to go. For so many reasons," Langer told News Corp Australia.

"I think we have to go to England. There's lots of challenges of course but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible."

Australia's limited-overs series scheduled for this month in England was postponed because of the coronavirus, and September has been raised as an alternative.

Cricket Australia, which has laid off 15 percent of its staff during the pandemic, is also desperate to host a money-spinning Test series against India later this year.

"I think we have to go to England. There's lots of challenges of course but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible. That's my view," Langer said. -AFP



















SYDNEY, JULY 9: Australia must tour England in September "for the health of world cricket", and players should then be released to join the Indian Premier League, coach Justin Langer said Thursday.Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Langer said Australia had to play its part in getting cricket moving again, even if it meant enduring quarantine, biosecurity restrictions and time away from family."My personal view is we have to go. For so many reasons," Langer told News Corp Australia."I think we have to go to England. There's lots of challenges of course but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible."Australia's limited-overs series scheduled for this month in England was postponed because of the coronavirus, and September has been raised as an alternative.Cricket Australia, which has laid off 15 percent of its staff during the pandemic, is also desperate to host a money-spinning Test series against India later this year."I think we have to go to England. There's lots of challenges of course but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible. That's my view," Langer said. -AFP