CCDM instructs cricketers to focus on fitness





Cricket remains on hold in the country since mid-March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, 14 international matches of Bangladesh have also been postponed, including series against Pakistan, Australia, Ireland and Sri Lanka.

This year's Dhaka League had taken the place in March, right after two rounds of the games, the event was paused due to the pandemic.

"Yesterday I attended a meeting with CWAB (Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh) and several national team and First-class cricketers. We spoke about the possible start of DPL season. At this point, we can't confirm a date but want the DPL clubs to be in regular touch virtually with players to make sure the players can maintain fitness. The clubs should be prepared to start the league when the situation is suitable with a short notice of 15 days," Kazi Inam Ahmed, the CCDM chairman, said in a statement.

"We hope once cricket resumes in the country we will have DPL to start with and this is something even the board President has said in several previous conversations," he added.

Bangladesh's 14 international matches were postponed due to the pandemic, including six Tests (three against Sri Lanka, two against Australia, one against Pakistan), four ODIs (three against Ireland, one against Pakistan) and four T20Is (all against Ireland). -UNB















