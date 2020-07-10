Video
CCDM instructs cricketers to focus on fitness

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM), the authority of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, has asked the players who take part in the league to focus on their fitness so that they can start playing in a short notice of 15 days.
Cricket remains on hold in the country since mid-March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, 14 international matches of Bangladesh have also been postponed, including series against Pakistan, Australia, Ireland and Sri Lanka.
This year's Dhaka League had taken the place in March, right after two rounds of the games, the event was paused due to the pandemic.
"Yesterday I attended a meeting with CWAB (Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh) and several national team and First-class cricketers. We spoke about the possible start of DPL season. At this point, we can't confirm a date but want the DPL clubs to be in regular touch virtually with players to make sure the players can maintain fitness. The clubs should be prepared to start the league when the situation is suitable with a short notice of 15 days," Kazi Inam Ahmed, the CCDM chairman, said in a statement.
"We hope once cricket resumes in the country we will have DPL to start with and this is something even the board President has said in several previous conversations," he added.
Bangladesh's 14 international matches were postponed due to the pandemic, including six Tests (three against Sri Lanka, two against Australia, one against Pakistan), four ODIs (three against Ireland, one against Pakistan) and four T20Is (all against Ireland).     -UNB


