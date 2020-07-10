Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:07 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Sports

BKKF to offer allowance to 1150 underprivileged athletes

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

Zahid Ahsan Russel, the State Minister for Youth and Sports says that the Bangabandhu Krirasebi Kalyan Foundation (BKKB) is going to offer allowance to 1150 underprivileged athletes in the fiscal year 2019-20. The decision came after a board meeting of the foundation at the National Sports Council Building on Thursday.
The State Minister who is also the chairman of the foundation confirms that the amount of the allowance will be taka 2,000 a month (Taka 24,000 a year).
Zahid says, "The father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded Bangabandhu Krirasebi Kalyan Foundation soon after the independence of the country with a view to aid the underprivileged sportspersons. The foundation that still bears the memory of Bangabandhu has always been working for the wellbeing of the athletes."
"We stood besides the players in the pandemic and already offered Taka 10,000 to 50 needy athletes each. Now we took the decision to provided allowance to 1150 insolvent athletes. The allowance will be provided soon."
"Our government has allocated Taka 30,000,000 to the National Sports Council (NSC) to aid the affected sportspersons in CODIV-19. We are taking steps to help the athletes," says the State Minister.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola praises 'incredible' Silva as ManC rout Newcastle
Arsenal boss Arteta bemused by VAR role in Nketiah's red card
No 'softening' from Liverpool as Salah keeps record chase on track
Barcelona stay in touch with Real
Australia must tour Engand for 'health' of cricket: Langer
CCDM instructs cricketers to focus on fitness
BKKF to offer allowance to 1150 underprivileged athletes
Krishna and co. continue fitness training in full swing


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft