BKKF to offer allowance to 1150 underprivileged athletes





The State Minister who is also the chairman of the foundation confirms that the amount of the allowance will be taka 2,000 a month (Taka 24,000 a year).

Zahid says, "The father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded Bangabandhu Krirasebi Kalyan Foundation soon after the independence of the country with a view to aid the underprivileged sportspersons. The foundation that still bears the memory of Bangabandhu has always been working for the wellbeing of the athletes."

"We stood besides the players in the pandemic and already offered Taka 10,000 to 50 needy athletes each. Now we took the decision to provided allowance to 1150 insolvent athletes. The allowance will be provided soon."

"Our government has allocated Taka 30,000,000 to the National Sports Council (NSC) to aid the affected sportspersons in CODIV-19. We are taking steps to help the athletes," says the State Minister.

















