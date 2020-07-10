BKSP or Cox's Bazar proposed as DPL venues





Only two rounds of country's most coveted league DPL were possible before the outbreak of coronavirus, a deadly virus that left the whole world stranded.

For most of the cricketers in the country, DPL is the only earning source and hence they wanted the league to restart, maintaining health rules since the coronavirus situation seemed to be eased to some extent and on the other hand, all of the cricketing nations had already resumed cricket on limited scale.

The CCDM and BCB also looked positive for the resumption of the cricket for which they prepared all of the venues of the country.

According to CCDM chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed, due to the prevailing situation, it will be good to keep the league for just two venues in BKSP and Cox's Bazar in which they can accommodate the players and officials under strict measure of isolation.

His comment came after he attended a meeting with Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), the platform of the country's cricketers.

"I attended a meeting with CWAB and several national team and First-class cricketers. We spoke about the possible start of DPL season. At this point, we can't confirm a date but want the DPL clubs to be in regular touch virtually with players to make sure the players can maintain

fitness.

The clubs should be prepared to start the league when the situation is suitable with a short notice of 15 days," Kazi Inam Ahmed, the CCDM chairman, said in a statement.

"I suggested Cox's Bazar or BKSP as alternate venues and that all players and club management accommodation can be arranged with strict measures of isolation," he added.

He also assured the players that DPL gets first priority after the resumption of the cricket.

"We hope once cricket resumes in the country we will have DPL to start with and this is something even the board President has said in several previous conversations," he informed.

A total of 14 international matches of Bangladesh were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including six Tests (three against Sri Lanka, two against Australia, one against Pakistan), four ODIs (three against Ireland, one against Pakistan) and four T20Is (all against Ireland). -BSS

















The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis suggested BSKP and Cox's Bazar as the venues of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) which they want to restart once the situation of Covid-19 comes under control.Only two rounds of country's most coveted league DPL were possible before the outbreak of coronavirus, a deadly virus that left the whole world stranded.For most of the cricketers in the country, DPL is the only earning source and hence they wanted the league to restart, maintaining health rules since the coronavirus situation seemed to be eased to some extent and on the other hand, all of the cricketing nations had already resumed cricket on limited scale.The CCDM and BCB also looked positive for the resumption of the cricket for which they prepared all of the venues of the country.According to CCDM chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed, due to the prevailing situation, it will be good to keep the league for just two venues in BKSP and Cox's Bazar in which they can accommodate the players and officials under strict measure of isolation.His comment came after he attended a meeting with Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), the platform of the country's cricketers."I attended a meeting with CWAB and several national team and First-class cricketers. We spoke about the possible start of DPL season. At this point, we can't confirm a date but want the DPL clubs to be in regular touch virtually with players to make sure the players can maintainfitness.The clubs should be prepared to start the league when the situation is suitable with a short notice of 15 days," Kazi Inam Ahmed, the CCDM chairman, said in a statement."I suggested Cox's Bazar or BKSP as alternate venues and that all players and club management accommodation can be arranged with strict measures of isolation," he added.He also assured the players that DPL gets first priority after the resumption of the cricket."We hope once cricket resumes in the country we will have DPL to start with and this is something even the board President has said in several previous conversations," he informed.A total of 14 international matches of Bangladesh were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including six Tests (three against Sri Lanka, two against Australia, one against Pakistan), four ODIs (three against Ireland, one against Pakistan) and four T20Is (all against Ireland). -BSS