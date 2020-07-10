Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:07 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Sports

BCB to extend contracts of U-19 coaching staff

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to extend the contracts of their coaching staff who guided Akbar Ali-led team to clinch their first-ever ICC Under-19 World Cup title in February this year.
The BCB decided to extend the contract of its head coach Naveed Newaz for three years till 2023 while the contracts of its Strength and Conditioning Coach Richard Stonier has been extended for two years till 2022, informed the BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury Shujon.
Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket team, under the proper guidence of former Sri Lankan cricketer Naveed Nawas  became world champions after beating India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
The BCB CEO also said that the board had decided to extend the contracts of its Under-19's coaching staff for another term soon after their historic victory over India, but the official announcement was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country and elsewhere in the world.
"The Under-19 coaching staff played a vital role for  the success of Bangladesh team in the U-19 World Cup  and the board had decided to keep the coaching staff for another term. We had come to a decision about this earlier but due to the coronavirus situation we could not announce it officially at that  time," he added.
He said the official signing of the extended contracts will be done in a day or two.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola praises 'incredible' Silva as ManC rout Newcastle
Arsenal boss Arteta bemused by VAR role in Nketiah's red card
No 'softening' from Liverpool as Salah keeps record chase on track
Barcelona stay in touch with Real
Australia must tour Engand for 'health' of cricket: Langer
CCDM instructs cricketers to focus on fitness
BKKF to offer allowance to 1150 underprivileged athletes
Krishna and co. continue fitness training in full swing


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft