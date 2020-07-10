BCB to extend contracts of U-19 coaching staff





The BCB decided to extend the contract of its head coach Naveed Newaz for three years till 2023 while the contracts of its Strength and Conditioning Coach Richard Stonier has been extended for two years till 2022, informed the BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury Shujon.

Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket team, under the proper guidence of former Sri Lankan cricketer Naveed Nawas became world champions after beating India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The BCB CEO also said that the board had decided to extend the contracts of its Under-19's coaching staff for another term soon after their historic victory over India, but the official announcement was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country and elsewhere in the world.

"The Under-19 coaching staff played a vital role for the success of Bangladesh team in the U-19 World Cup and the board had decided to keep the coaching staff for another term. We had come to a decision about this earlier but due to the coronavirus situation we could not announce it officially at that time," he added.

He said the official signing of the extended contracts will be done in a day or two. -UNB

















The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to extend the contracts of their coaching staff who guided Akbar Ali-led team to clinch their first-ever ICC Under-19 World Cup title in February this year.The BCB decided to extend the contract of its head coach Naveed Newaz for three years till 2023 while the contracts of its Strength and Conditioning Coach Richard Stonier has been extended for two years till 2022, informed the BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury Shujon.Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket team, under the proper guidence of former Sri Lankan cricketer Naveed Nawas became world champions after beating India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom, South Africa.The BCB CEO also said that the board had decided to extend the contracts of its Under-19's coaching staff for another term soon after their historic victory over India, but the official announcement was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country and elsewhere in the world."The Under-19 coaching staff played a vital role for the success of Bangladesh team in the U-19 World Cup and the board had decided to keep the coaching staff for another term. We had come to a decision about this earlier but due to the coronavirus situation we could not announce it officially at that time," he added.He said the official signing of the extended contracts will be done in a day or two. -UNB