Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:07 AM
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Asia Cup Cricket postponed amidst COV-19 threat

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Sports Reporter

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed the cancellation of the Asia Cup 2020 due to upsurge of ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in South Asia. The ACC confirmed the news by an official media release on Thursday.
"The Executive Board of the ACC, after careful consideration of all the above factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed," stated in the press release.
Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021. The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same.
From the onset the Board was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup.
Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant.  
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are the elite members of the ICC, who are to fight for the Asian kingship, while the champion of the ACC Cup will join as the sixth side of the tournament.
The media release also mentioned that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has exchanged hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2020 with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). As the 2020 edition of the Asia Cup has been postponed, the SLC will now host the rescheduled Asia Cup expected in June 2021 while the PCB will host the Asia Cup 2022.


