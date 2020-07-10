Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 July, 2020, 5:07 AM
latest Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more      
Home Sports

Papon undergoes successful prostate surgery

Published : Friday, 10 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sports Reporter

Papon undergoes successful prostate surgery

Papon undergoes successful prostate surgery

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon had gone under knife successfully in a hospital in London, the UK on Wednesday which BCB director Jalal Younus confirmed to journalists.
The head of the apex body of Bangladesh cricket had been suffering with prostate problem.
Paopn, the lawmaker of the country, was admitted in a city hospital several occasions before departing home for England.
He boarded for London on June 21 and got admitted in a hospital in London on July 5 after completing a 14-day mandatory isolation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola praises 'incredible' Silva as ManC rout Newcastle
Arsenal boss Arteta bemused by VAR role in Nketiah's red card
No 'softening' from Liverpool as Salah keeps record chase on track
Barcelona stay in touch with Real
Australia must tour Engand for 'health' of cricket: Langer
CCDM instructs cricketers to focus on fitness
BKKF to offer allowance to 1150 underprivileged athletes
Krishna and co. continue fitness training in full swing


Latest News
Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post
PM mourns death of advocate Sahara Khatun
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Coronavirus infection peak in Dhaka is over: Dr Bijon Kumar Sil
Seoul city mayor found dead
Buriganga launch capsize: Mayur-2 owner remanded
Canada to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh for agri-sector
35 troops killed in Nigeria jihadist ambush, 30 missing
Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake COVID-19 test after error, says Zidane
Holder takes six wickets as England out for 204
Most Read News
3 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in encounter with BGB
Another 41 deaths recorded in country in 24hrs
Drug trader held with 17 kgs hemp
In quest of gender sensitive disaster management
HSC admission process to begin soon: Dipu Moni
159 more Bangladeshis return from Doha by US-Bangla flight
Bangladesh English Medium School Parents' Forum held a press conference
Former home minister Sahara Khatun no more
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
COVID-19: CDC adds new symptoms to coronavirus list
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft