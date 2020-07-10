

Papon undergoes successful prostate surgery

The head of the apex body of Bangladesh cricket had been suffering with prostate problem.

Paopn, the lawmaker of the country, was admitted in a city hospital several occasions before departing home for England.

He boarded for London on June 21 and got admitted in a hospital in London on July 5 after completing a 14-day mandatory isolation.















