Favipira of Beacon Pharma 96pc effective in clinical trial

Effective results have been found in the clinical trials of Beacon Pharmaceut-icals' 'Favipiravir' for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients.The Bangladesh Society of Medicine (BSM) conducted the trial in the capital where 96 per cent of the patients recovered from Covid-19.The result of the clinical trial was announced by Prof Syed Golam Mogni Mawla, an Associate Professor in theDepartment of Medicine of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, at a seminar at the Hotel Westin in the capital on Wednesday.He presented the information at a seminar titled 'Testing the Effectiveness of Favipiravir Drugs on Patients in Bangladesh Hospitals'. The seminar was organized by Beacon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.The drug produced by Beacon Pharma is called Favipira, its generic name is Favipiravir, which is known as Avigan in Japan. Beacon Pharma brought the drug last April.According to the seminar, the test was performed on 50 patients in four hospitals in the country. The hospitals are Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital, Mahanagar General Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital and Mugda Medical College and Hospital.