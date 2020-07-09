BB (Amendment) Bill 2020 placed in Jatiya Sangsad





Sources said the government did not want to appoint any other in the governor post as the tenure of the current governor Md Fazle Kabir will reach to 65 in July this. So it will not be possible to appoint any to the vital governor post after 65 years.

During the Corona

Pandemic, no such capable individuals in the government hand to appoint the vital post, sources said, adding that it is not possible to reappoint the incumbent governor to the post as per the laws. So the government has placed the bill to Parliament.

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Wednesday placed the Bill in the House in absence of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination.

















