Quick, safe repatriation of Rohingyas good for all, says India





"The Indian minister has written a letter to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen where the issue was mentioned," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Jaishankar said India feels the necessity of immediate repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar as the neighbour of both the countries, according to a press release of the Foreign Ministry.

He highly appreciated Bangladesh's generosity and humanity shown by sheltering Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

He reaffirmed his government's commitment to stay beside the Bangladesh government and its people to overcome the challenges of Covid-19.

The Indian External Affairs Minister also said

the partnership between the two countries will continue for the development of the two countries.

Bangladesh wants other countries to share the burden of providing better life and living for persecuted Rohingyas in their own countries or relocate and settle them in third countries.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them entered Bangladesh since August 25, 2017 amid military crackdowns in Rakhine State of Myanmar.

















