Veteran journo DP Barua passes away

Veteran journalist and former chief editor and managing director of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Deba Priya Barua died at his residence in the capital early Wednesday. He was 91.Barua, also a senior member of the Jatiya Press Club, breathed his last at 5.30 am at his house inMoghbazar, said a JPC press release.The journalist left behind wife, three sons, a host of relatives, well-wishers, colleagues to mourn at his death.He started his career in journalism in The Morning News newspaper in 1958.Barua was honoured with 'International Buddhist Peace Award', 'Atish Dipankar Gold Medal Award', World Peace Envoy , 'Biddabaridi' by Supreme Sangha Council (monastic order) and 'Dr BM Barua Memorial Award'.DP Barua, also a language movement veteran, authored 'Culture and Tradition of Bengali Bouddha' , 'Bangladesh-China Relationship from a Buddhist Perspective' and 'His Holiness Sangaraj Shilalankar, 8th highest religious leader of the Buddhist - a short biography .Born on April 10, 1930 at Mohamuni village of Raojan upazila of Chattogram, Barua had his academic background in English literature . He secured his honours and masters degrees from the University of Dhaka (DU).Barua was the first Buddhist student who became General Secretary of DU's Jagannat Hall dormitory Students Union.He became the Chief Editor and Managing Director of state owned news agency BSS in 1991 and he served the post for six years.Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death the veteran journalist.JPC President Saiful Alam and General Secretary Farida Yasmin also expressed profound shock at the death of the journalist.