Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:58 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19 cases in BD near 1,75,000; 46 more die

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Bangladesh on Wednesday saw the detection of another 3,489 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 1,72,134  since the first detection of the disease on March 8.
During the period the country registered death of 46 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 2,197.
On the opposite side, the number of recoveries have been seeing significant improvement since June 15. Health authorities reported that another 2,736 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 80,838.
Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.
In the last 24 hours, over 70 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,672 samples. "The number of total tests conducted in the country is 8,89,152."
The detection rate of new patients on Wednesday has been recorded  22.26 percent while the overall rate of infection since March 8 is 19.36 percent.  
Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is nearly 47 percent and the mortality rate is 1.28 percent in the country.
Dr Nasima highlighted that so far, 1741 male and 456 female died from the deadly disease.  
Among the new deceased, 38 were male and eight were female.  "Their age-based analysis says, two were between 21 and 30 years, two between 31 and 40, one between 41 and 50, 15 between 51 and 60, 16 between 61 and 70, six between 71 and 80, three between 81 and 90 and another was between 91 and 100 years," she said.
Twelve  patients died in
    Dhaka division, 14 died in Chattogram division, three in Rajshahi division, nine in Khulna division, three in Barishal division, four in Sylhet division and another died in Rangpur division during the period.
According to DGHS data, Mymensingh division has the lowest mortality rate from the disease and Dhaka has the highest.
"Among those who lost their lives, so far, 50.80 percent patients died in Dhaka division, 25.99 in Chattogram, 5.01 in Rajshahi, 4.82 in Khulna, 4.32 in Sylhet, 3.69 in Barishal, three in Rangpur and 2.37 percent died in Mymensingh division," said Dr Nasima.
Age-based data recorded since March 11 show that 0.59 percent of the deceased were  below 10 years, 1.14 percent were between 11 and 20 years, 3.32 percent between 21 and 30, 7.15 percent between 31 and 40, 14.75 percent between 41 and 50, 29.09 percent between 51 and 60 and highest 43.97 percent were above 60 years.
Thirty eight of 46 new deceased died at hospitals across the country while eight others died at home.
Across the country, 792 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 809 were released. During the period, 2,691 people were home and institutionally quarantined and 3,134 were released.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scientists warn of Covid-linked brain damage
Scientists develop ‘catch and kill’ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
BB eases foreign investment policy further
Corona changes lives of domestic help
Favipira of Beacon Pharma 96pc effective in clinical trial
BB (Amendment) Bill 2020 placed in Jatiya Sangsad
Quick, safe repatriation of Rohingyas good for all, says India


Latest News
Regent chairman barred from leaving country
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on ‘anywhere and everywhere’ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft