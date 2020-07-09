Covid-19 cases in BD near 1,75,000; 46 more die





During the period the country registered death of 46 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 2,197.

On the opposite side, the number of recoveries have been seeing significant improvement since June 15. Health authorities reported that another 2,736 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 80,838.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, over 70 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,672 samples. "The number of total tests conducted in the country is 8,89,152."

The detection rate of new patients on Wednesday has been recorded 22.26 percent while the overall rate of infection since March 8 is 19.36 percent.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is nearly 47 percent and the mortality rate is 1.28 percent in the country.

Dr Nasima highlighted that so far, 1741 male and 456 female died from the deadly disease.

Among the new deceased, 38 were male and eight were female. "Their age-based analysis says, two were between 21 and 30 years, two between 31 and 40, one between 41 and 50, 15 between 51 and 60, 16 between 61 and 70, six between 71 and 80, three between 81 and 90 and another was between 91 and 100 years," she said.

Twelve patients died in

Dhaka division, 14 died in Chattogram division, three in Rajshahi division, nine in Khulna division, three in Barishal division, four in Sylhet division and another died in Rangpur division during the period.

According to DGHS data, Mymensingh division has the lowest mortality rate from the disease and Dhaka has the highest.

"Among those who lost their lives, so far, 50.80 percent patients died in Dhaka division, 25.99 in Chattogram, 5.01 in Rajshahi, 4.82 in Khulna, 4.32 in Sylhet, 3.69 in Barishal, three in Rangpur and 2.37 percent died in Mymensingh division," said Dr Nasima.

Age-based data recorded since March 11 show that 0.59 percent of the deceased were below 10 years, 1.14 percent were between 11 and 20 years, 3.32 percent between 21 and 30, 7.15 percent between 31 and 40, 14.75 percent between 41 and 50, 29.09 percent between 51 and 60 and highest 43.97 percent were above 60 years.

Thirty eight of 46 new deceased died at hospitals across the country while eight others died at home.

Across the country, 792 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 809 were released. During the period, 2,691 people were home and institutionally quarantined and 3,134 were released. -UNB

















