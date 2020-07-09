Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 July, 2020, 12:57 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Together, we can realise promise of  jobs for all, Hasina at ILO summit

Published : Thursday, 9 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Together, we can realise promise of  jobs for all, Hasina at ILO summit

Together, we can realise promise of  jobs for all, Hasina at ILO summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised working together to create decent jobs for all across the world in order to better rebuild economies in the post-pandemic recovery.
She was addressing the International Labour Organization Virtual Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work via video message on Wednesday.
"The promise of decent jobs for all seems hard to realise individually, but I am convinced that together, we can do it," she said.
It is the largest ever online gathering of
    workers, employers and governments to discuss the coronavirus crisis and ways to overcome it, the ILO said in a statement.
Global heads of state, as well as prominent employers' and trade union leaders have also taken part in the two-day discussions. State Minister of Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian will address the audience on behalf of Bangladesh on Thursday.
Speaking on the Global Leaders' Day, Hasina thanked the ILO for hosting the summit and for all its support during the pandemic which she described as a "full-fledged global economic and social crisis".
Leaders from over 80 nations, as well as UN Secretary-General António Guterres and chiefs of other UN and international agencies also addressed the summit via video messages.
Participants will discuss how to address the economic and social impact of the pandemic, which has laid bare the extreme vulnerability of millions of workers and enterprises.
In a six-minute video address, Hasina documented how the country's readymade garment sector was hardest hit, losing billions of dollars of export orders and how millions of workers, across many industries, lost their jobs.
"When the crisis began to unfold, we immediately announced a $12.1 billion stimulus package for various sectors of our economy, as well as support to different segments of our society," she said.
She outlined a number of emergency stimulus and social protection measures initiated by her government. These include about $1 billion for paying the wages of RMG workers and cash and other incentives to over 50 million people who lost their daily income during the pandemic.
The prime minister shared the plight of millions of Bangladeshi migrant workers and the devastating impact job losses are having on remittances in the country.
The World Bank predicts that Bangladesh will lose more than 20 percent of its remittance earnings, equivalent to $4 billion, this year alone.
She ended her address by urging global leaders, international financial institutions, the UN and civil society to converge around the ILO's Centenary Declaration and collectively build a better world.
Tuomo Poutiainen, the ILO Country Director for Bangladesh expressed his appreciation for the way in which the government, employers and workers' organisations have worked together to tackle the safe return to work, unemployment and business challenges brought on by COVID-19.
"While addressing the numerous challenges we all face today, it is important that we continue working together for the future in developing robust social protection schemes and investing in skilling and jobs programmes for youth, women and others in vulnerable situations," Poutiainen said.
The Global Summit examined a range of issues, including:
How to promote full and productive employment in this new environment.
What needs to be done to address the massive vulnerabilities in the world of work made evident by the pandemic.
Which workers require particular support and attention.
How to position the reduction and elimination of poverty as central objectives of the recovery process.
How the international community can come together with real common purpose and rededicate itself to the delivery of the UN's 2030 Agenda.
Labour ministers, workers' and employers' leaders from ILO member states will reflect on Wednesday's events and discuss the implementation of the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work in the context of the pandemic on Thursday.    -bdnews24.com


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Scientists warn of Covid-linked brain damage
Scientists develop â€˜catch and killâ€™ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Covid-19 may spread by air: WHO
BB eases foreign investment policy further
Corona changes lives of domestic help
Favipira of Beacon Pharma 96pc effective in clinical trial
BB (Amendment) Bill 2020 placed in Jatiya Sangsad
Quick, safe repatriation of Rohingyas good for all, says India


Latest News
Regent chairman barred from leaving country
Parliament passes bill raising age limit of BB governor
Regent Hospital owner's aide held
Barcelona stay in touch with Real Madrid and send down rivals Espanyol
362 COVID-19 cases reported in Bhola
Peruâ€™s president calls general election for April 2021
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in the country
Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record
Madrasa teacher dies of coronavirus in Jamalpur, sons infected
Moyur-2 owner arrested
Most Read News
Vaccine: An overview
UN: US will leave WHO Jul 6
Bangladesh's virus deaths rise to 2,197 with 46 more
Bangladesh passengers arrive in Italy with fake Covid-19 certificates
Regent chairman, 16 others sued for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates
Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage
144 Bangladeshis among 211 found in truck in North Macedonia
Bangladesh health services and the vested groups Jack Of All Trades
WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on â€˜anywhere and everywhereâ€™ C-19
UK to reopen visa centres in Bangladesh from July 12
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft